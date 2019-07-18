Borgwarner Com (BWA) Holder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Cut Its Stake; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Increased Its Holding

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 9,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $140.66. About 4.68 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE : Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal –; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 11,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 29,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.18. About 536,942 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Large Cap Etf (SCHX) by 15,240 shares to 52,090 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 1,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.02 EPS, down 13.56% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BWA’s profit will be $211.42M for 9.60 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Riverhead Mngmt Limited Co, a Delaware-based fund reported 101,228 shares. Oakbrook Invests stated it has 20,980 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 54,562 shares. 286 are held by Parkside Comml Bank And Trust. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated reported 0.05% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership reported 7,217 shares stake. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company Incorporated stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Advisor Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 11,667 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0% or 10,069 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 17,400 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.02% stake. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 9,081 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Argyle Cap Mngmt has invested 0.15% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 501 shares to 500 shares, valued at $587,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New by 13,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,665 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).