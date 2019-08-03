Borgwarner Com (BWA) Holder Cornercap Investment Counsel Decreased Its Position by $3.86 Million; Scout Investments Stake in Epr Properties (EPR) Trimmed as Shares Declined

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Epr Properties (EPR) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 6,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 752,733 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.89M, down from 759,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Epr Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $74.41. About 277,581 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 10/04/2018 – REG-EDF : EDF has detected quality deviations on certain welds of the main secondary system of the Flamanville EPR and has begun additional controls; 09/03/2018 – China’s EPR Reactor Likely Won’t Start Until Fourth Quarter; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc Com (BWA) by 93.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 101,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 7,352 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 108,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 2.00M shares traded or 14.99% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harding Loevner L P, New Jersey-based fund reported 792 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa stated it has 512,406 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Smithfield has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cwm Lc reported 2,626 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv LP stated it has 7,217 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hartford Management accumulated 22,813 shares. Gulf Intll Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 96,715 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Shufro Rose And Llc accumulated 406,214 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 8,064 shares. 8,870 are owned by Mengis Cap. Bessemer Grp reported 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 195,084 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk reported 162,525 shares stake.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27M and $723.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 13,208 shares to 17,284 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp Com (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 15,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Med Hldgs Corp Com (NYSE:SEM).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.59 million for 10.42 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. $937,125 worth of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was sold by Hirons Michael L on Thursday, February 14.

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) by 63,073 shares to 123,647 shares, valued at $23.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) by 343,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).