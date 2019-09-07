Borgwarner (BWA) Valuation Declined While Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Upped Its Holding; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stock Rose While First Republic Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 27,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 725,487 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.87 million, up from 698,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.33 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 37,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.14M, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 2.68M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Enterprise Products; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281541 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Tru invested in 0.06% or 1,759 shares. Raymond James invested in 0% or 12,701 shares. Charles Schwab Invest reported 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 169,047 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 5,795 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Advisory Serv Net Ltd Com holds 0% or 517 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Logan Capital has invested 0.13% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Olstein Cap Management LP holds 0.93% or 147,000 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 402,481 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Company holds 7.21 million shares. James Invest Incorporated holds 0.1% or 38,443 shares in its portfolio. Salem Incorporated holds 0.24% or 11,500 shares. Daiwa Grp owns 7,543 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $719.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 42,452 shares to 466,628 shares, valued at $29.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 28,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 363,558 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nomura: BorgWarner Is ‘Attractively Priced’ At Current Levels – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BorgWarner: Low Price, High Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.38 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 33,352 shares to 273,956 shares, valued at $11.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 47,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).