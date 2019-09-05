Borgwarner (BWA) Valuation Declined While Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Has Upped Stake; As General Electric Co (GE) Stock Price Rose, Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Raised Stake by $9.15 Million

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 70.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.46M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.57M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 81.70 million shares traded or 24.55% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 19/04/2018 – G.E. Makes a Sharp `Pivot’ on Digital; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO EXPLORES WAYS TO DIVEST INSURANCE ASSETS; 20/04/2018 – GE – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – GE – SAW STRONG PERFORMANCE IN AVIATION, HEALTHCARE, RENEWABLES, AND TRANSPORTATION IN QTR; 12/04/2018 – Market-beating value investor Bill Nygren is long Facebook, GE; 10/04/2018 – Uganda signs agreement with investors to build oil refinery; 24/04/2018 – General Electric to trial world’s largest wind turbine in Britain; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY BHGE REVENUES WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 74% REPORTED AND DOWN 14% ORGANIC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 27,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 725,487 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.87M, up from 698,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.69% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 2.06 million shares traded or 21.24% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GE Will Look Much Different a Year From Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “GEâ€™s Culp wagers serious money that Markopolosâ€™ fraud accusation is wrong – MarketWatch” published on August 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: The PK AirFinance Sale Could Energize Bulls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock. Shares for $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Shares for $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin on Tuesday, August 13. $88,300 worth of stock was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.49% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Leavell Management invested in 20,270 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset Mgmt Advsr Limited has 2.33% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Tdam Usa holds 292,184 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Lynch And Associate In holds 79,989 shares. Meyer Handelman Com holds 1.16% or 2.25M shares. Patten Gru has 0.06% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sterling Management Limited Liability Co owns 157,628 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 94,186 are held by White Pine Limited Liability Corporation. Jfs Wealth Lc has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Farmers Bancshares holds 0.29% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 52,987 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr accumulated 0.1% or 77,488 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.12% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). General has 0.1% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Boston Management reported 17,485 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex Nv A (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 31,512 shares to 1.35 million shares, valued at $46.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 20,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,098 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $719.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 190,431 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $52.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,985 shares, and cut its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Lc holds 853,801 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Nwq Mgmt Com Ltd Com reported 0.6% stake. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 377,457 shares stake. Oppenheimer & Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc holds 0% or 92 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities reported 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Fairpointe owns 53,580 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Gamco Incorporated Et Al, New York-based fund reported 673,400 shares. Tortoise Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Amica Retiree Med has 1,759 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 310 shares. 301,121 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested in 0.03% or 76,738 shares. Moreover, Century has 0.16% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).