BorgWarner (BWA) to pay $0.17 on Sep 16, 2019; QUOTEMEDIA (QMCI) Sellers Decreased By 55.56% Their Shorts

QUOTEMEDIA INC (OTCMKTS:QMCI) had a decrease of 55.56% in short interest. QMCI’s SI was 2,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 55.56% from 4,500 shares previously. With 16,100 avg volume, 0 days are for QUOTEMEDIA INC (OTCMKTS:QMCI)’s short sellers to cover QMCI’s short positions. The stock increased 5.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2. About 156,530 shares traded or 267.81% up from the average. QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BorgWarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:BWA) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. BorgWarner Inc’s current price of $31.80 translates into 0.53% yield. BorgWarner Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 919,241 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BorgWarner: Low Price, High Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BorgWarner Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BorgWarner Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Shares Hammered On Lower Second-Quarter Earnings And Downward Adjustment In Full-Year Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BorgWarner Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Com reported 395,474 shares stake. M&T Commercial Bank Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Old Natl Bank In holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 7,319 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 337,326 shares stake. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 25,910 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 107,620 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp Inc holds 1.49 million shares. 43,469 were accumulated by Stevens Management L P. Retail Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 1.54M shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). National Pension reported 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Lc holds 0.04% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 155,545 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 19,977 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.06% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Among 3 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. BorgWarner has $5000 highest and $4200 lowest target. $45.33’s average target is 42.55% above currents $31.8 stock price. BorgWarner had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.57 billion. It operates through two divisions, Engine and Drivetrain. It has a 8.64 P/E ratio. The Engine segment develops and makes turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.