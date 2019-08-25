BorgWarner (BWA) to pay $0.17 on Sep 16, 2019; PS Business Parks (PSB)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

BorgWarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:BWA) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. BorgWarner Inc’s current price of $30.88 translates into 0.55% yield. BorgWarner Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 2.33M shares traded or 30.64% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine

PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.69, from 1.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 95 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 78 reduced and sold holdings in PS Business Parks Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 19.18 million shares, down from 20.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding PS Business Parks Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 63 Increased: 67 New Position: 28.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.80 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 42.97 P/E ratio. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space.

The stock decreased 2.52% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $174.96. About 71,619 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) has risen 39.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69

Analysts await PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.64 per share. PSB’s profit will be $47.18 million for 25.43 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by PS Business Parks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.71% negative EPS growth.

Diligent Investors Llc holds 0.99% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. for 11,029 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca owns 47,148 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Phocas Financial Corp. has 0.52% invested in the company for 33,036 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.43% in the stock. Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us Inc., a New York-based fund reported 235,858 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. BorgWarner has $5000 highest and $4200 lowest target. $45.33’s average target is 46.79% above currents $30.88 stock price. BorgWarner had 11 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, June 28 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of BWA in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $4700 target in Friday, July 26 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report.

