BorgWarner (BWA) to pay $0.17 on Sep 16, 2019; Capital Guardian Trust Company Lowered Its Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Stake

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) stake by 35.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 539,972 shares as Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Capital Guardian Trust Company holds 967,369 shares with $38.71M value, down from 1.51 million last quarter. Comcast Corp Cl A now has $195.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 15.78 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 21/05/2018 – Comcast Clears U.K. Public Interest Hurdle in Bid for Sky (Video); 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox Creating New Division Within Cox’s NCC Media; 05/03/2018 – FRIES: COMCAST SKY BID MORE ABOUT CONTENT THAN DISTRIBUTION; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST BID IS SAID EXPECTED TO HAVE DEAL PROTECTIONS: CNBC; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST TO HAVE SAFEGUARDS ON SKY NEWS’ EDITORIAL INDEPENDENCE; 22/03/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: BREAKING NOW ON @MSNBC: Trump lawyer John Dowd out, NBC News confirms; 20/04/2018 – Comcast Deepens Ties With Charter in Quest for Mobile Customers

BorgWarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) is expected to pay $0.17 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:BWA) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. BorgWarner Inc’s current price of $33.81 translates into 0.50% yield. BorgWarner Inc’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 1.70M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast Stock Has No Catalyst Unless This One Thing Happens – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Comcast (CMCSA) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comcast Stock Down from Record High as Q2 Earnings Loom – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Comcast (CMCSA) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research. Macquarie Research initiated it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $52 target. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Raymond James. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 3G Capital Prtn Ltd Partnership stated it has 4.90M shares. Northstar Grp invested in 9,457 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Guardian Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 5,285 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Welch Group Inc Limited Company reported 0.02% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com (Wy) reported 27,238 shares. 1.15 million are held by Johnson Counsel. E&G Ltd Partnership holds 62,772 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has 44,438 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). reported 2.06M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Palestra Management Limited Liability Corp owns 4.13% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3.16 million shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corp owns 76,488 shares. Delphi Inc Ma stated it has 1.52% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company has 0.56% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 20,945 shares.

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased Huya Inc Adr stake by 825,764 shares to 841,464 valued at $23.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped Deere And Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 2,233 shares and now owns 344,149 shares. Equinix Inc (Reit) (NASDAQ:EQIX) was raised too.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.12 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

BorgWarner Inc. provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.98 billion. It operates through two divisions, Engine and Drivetrain. It has a 9.19 P/E ratio. The Engine segment develops and makes turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. BorgWarner had 13 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, June 28 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BWA in report on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BWA in report on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 7.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BorgWarner Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Management Incorporated stated it has 0.13% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.23% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 45,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 350,388 shares. 301,121 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Columbia Asset Management stated it has 9,423 shares. Principal Finance Gp accumulated 388,299 shares. Cornerstone holds 397 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 461 are held by Massmutual Company Fsb Adv. Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Hudson Bay Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 25,716 shares. The Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Robecosam Ag owns 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 2,900 shares. Hartford Inv holds 0.02% or 22,813 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.02% or 96,871 shares in its portfolio.