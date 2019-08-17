Borgwarner (BWA) Stock Value Declined While Shufro Rose & Co Boosted Holding; Apis Capital Advisors Increased Kemet (KEM) Holding

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77M, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.77% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.18. About 1.36M shares traded or 29.06% up from the average. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 66,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 406,214 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 339,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 1.39M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Limited Partnership owns 382,322 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.05% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 414 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 40 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 93,423 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 37,000 shares. Johnson Financial Group has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 96,715 shares. 15,872 were reported by Shell Asset Management. 900,804 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Llc. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 241,522 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 9,812 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Inc holds 0.07% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 5,280 shares. 720,481 were accumulated by Nwq Investment Ltd. Cutter Com Brokerage Incorporated reported 7,576 shares.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 2,685 shares to 55,203 shares, valued at $7.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,900 shares, and cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company reported 18,559 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards Com holds 1,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 18,929 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP stated it has 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). 19,924 are held by Creative Planning. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 57,000 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp Lp holds 12,314 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eqis Cap Management reported 10,910 shares. Alps Advisors invested in 0% or 22,153 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 18,000 shares. 1.36M were accumulated by Nokomis Ltd Liability. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 3.05 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 855,484 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 3,291 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd invested 0.23% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM).

