Borgwarner (BWA) Stock Price Declined While Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Pathstone Family Office Has Raised Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 90,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.56 million, down from 2.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 984,713 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 3948.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 3,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 3,644 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $452,000, up from 90 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 924,508 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Adj EPS $6.90-Adj EPS $7.20; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Announces Executive Leadership Changes; 16/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO ANNOUNCES A MXN3B TERM LOAN AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Webcast its Participation in the 2018 Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 414 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 0.05% or 50,798 shares. Hl Fincl Lc has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Shine Advisory Svcs reported 645 shares. Moreover, Asset One Com Ltd has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 110,085 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 3.15 million shares. Captrust Finance Advsrs has 0.13% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 83,468 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). James Invest Research holds 38,443 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 760 shares stake. 11,832 were reported by Brown Advisory. California Pub Employees Retirement owns 435,688 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Argyle Cap Inc accumulated 10,100 shares. Cwh Mgmt Inc invested in 1.85% or 114,710 shares. Swiss State Bank has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $172.55 million for 9.49 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3,550 shares to 6,850 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 306,887 shares to 44,313 shares, valued at $12.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,517 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windward Cap Management Ca reported 19,975 shares. Cobblestone Advisors Lc Ny holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 5,463 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,430 shares. Moreover, Mastrapasqua Asset has 0.15% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 6,243 shares. Burns J W & Co Inc owns 17,608 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 221,973 shares stake. Raymond James Advsrs Inc has invested 0.06% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,868 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). 211,832 are owned by Hightower Advsr Limited. Stifel Corporation, a Missouri-based fund reported 888,356 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 173,862 shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 26,180 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company has 0.12% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 519,266 shares. Papp L Roy And Assoc accumulated 3,476 shares.

