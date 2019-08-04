Borgwarner (BWA) Stock Declined While Cwh Capital Management Lifted Position by $1.24 Million; Seidman Lawrence B Holding in Si Finl Group Md (SIFI) Cut by $3.19 Million

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 2.00 million shares traded or 14.00% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (SIFI) by 74.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 266,100 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 90,566 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 356,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Si Finl Group Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.86. About 223,381 shares traded or 393.90% up from the average. SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFI News: 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Reports Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – SI Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Sl FINANCIAL GROUP INC SIFI.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.17; 17/04/2018 SI Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 17/04/2018 – Sl Financial Group, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ SI Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIFI)

More notable recent SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Grubhub Outlasted Amazon – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Record-Breaking Debut of “Stranger Things 3″ Has Analyst Bullish – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Netflix’s Upcoming Competitors Are Spending Crazy Amounts on Content – Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Berkshire Hills and SI Financial Announce Regulatory Approvals and Planned Closing Date of Pending Merger – PRNewswire” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – December 17, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold SIFI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 5.58 million shares or 6.60% less from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grace & White New York has 78,009 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 12,240 shares. Natixis holds 0% or 58,155 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Legal General Grp Public Ltd reported 1,837 shares stake. Tower Research Lc (Trc) invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 25,136 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 681,235 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) or 16,196 shares. Bancorp Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) for 37,200 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.09% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI) or 110,721 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI). Missouri-based Kennedy Cap Management has invested 0.03% in SI Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIFI).

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Finl Inc by 52,500 shares to 542,700 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 76,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,535 shares to 32,566 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 36,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,695 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With BorgWarner Inc.’s (NYSE:BWA) ROE Of 21%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BorgWarner Inc (BWA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BorgWarner: Fighting Hard Against Declining End Markets – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Southwest Airlines, Juniper Networks and BorgWarner – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.