Borgwarner (BWA) Stake Lifted by Guggenheim Capital Llc; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Value Rose, Mad River Investors Has Trimmed by $1.15 Million Its Holding

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 24,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 50,428 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 74,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $53.09. About 5.75M shares traded or 258.46% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT TO BUY BACK UP TO 82.3M CLASS A SHR; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Strikes Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Mall Owner; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video)

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 25.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 44,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 220,818 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.27M, up from 176,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 1.28M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank reported 43,566 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Paragon Mngmt Limited, a Colorado-based fund reported 7,728 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 2,900 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 29,756 shares. Cipher LP has 28,089 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Invest has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Tiverton Asset Llc invested in 5,618 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Cibc World Markets Corporation has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Paloma Prtnrs accumulated 31,293 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 95,346 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd has 24,391 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Co reported 29,560 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 97,986 shares. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Amer Group Incorporated Inc reported 71,546 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 12,516 shares to 6,206 shares, valued at $469,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,906 shares, and cut its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $114.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 532,667 shares to 3.54 million shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.