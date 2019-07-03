Borgwarner (BWA) Stake Held by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc; As Hub Group Cl A (HUBG) Valuation Declined, Mairs & Power Has Raised by $1.16 Million Its Holding

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 27,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 725,487 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.87 million, up from 698,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 647,064 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Hub Group Inc Cl A (HUBG) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 29,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 273,665 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.18 million, up from 244,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Hub Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $41.29. About 95,959 shares traded. Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) has declined 10.30% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.73% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBG News: 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 39C; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.44, EST. $2.35; 20/04/2018 – Keep An Eye On Hub Group; 27/04/2018 – Lowe’s Recognizes Hub Group With Three Awards; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group Sees 2018 EPS $2.34-EPS $2.44; 29/05/2018 – Mary Boosalis Joins Hub Group’s Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC HUBG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – HUB GROUP INC – ESTIMATE THAT 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL RANGE FROM $190 MLN TO $210 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Hub Group 1Q EPS 48c

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73 million and $719.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 46,232 shares to 350,834 shares, valued at $34.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 32,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,654 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 0.1% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 9,423 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 9,183 shares. M&T Financial Bank invested in 33,446 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Montag A & Associates holds 47,123 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 29,045 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited invested in 0.02% or 81,099 shares. Brinker Cap Inc accumulated 0.01% or 7,588 shares. 9,672 are owned by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 254,487 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gateway Invest Advisers has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 10,439 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 18,000 shares. Comerica National Bank has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Utd Capital Advisers Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 13,310 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) by 138,768 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $180.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emc Insurance Group (NASDAQ:EMCI) by 17,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,216 shares, and cut its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

