Borgwarner (BWA) Stake Held by Cwh Capital Management Inc; Laurion Capital Management LP Lifted International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) Holding by $42.85 Million; Market Value Rose

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.2. About 128,581 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500.

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) by 551.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 303,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 359,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.65 million, up from 55,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in International Business Machs (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $141. About 612,536 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS APPROVES DEAL WITH IBM FOR OUTSOURCING ITS IT SYSTEM; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 17/04/2018 – IBM Generated Net Cash From Operating Activities of $4.6 Billion in 1Q

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 337,500 shares to 91,400 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (Call) (NYSE:CAT) by 140,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE).

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,535 shares to 32,566 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 65,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,614 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT).

