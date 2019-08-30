Borgwarner (BWA) Stake Has Upped by Cwh Capital Management Inc; As Kellogg Co (K) Share Price Declined, Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Decreased Stake

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70B, down from 65.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $63.26. About 1.14 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 06/03/2018 – Kellogg Company Celebrates International Women’s Day; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Kellogg Company celebrates accelerated progress against its Breakfasts for Better Days goals in its 10th annual Corporate Respo; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICA VIA TOLARAM PACTS

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.75. About 411,643 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 65,194 shares to 369,614 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 5,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,878 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brandywine Inv Management Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 186,580 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh holds 0.96% or 24,269 shares in its portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0.13% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 83,468 shares. Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Hartford Mngmt has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Aviva Public Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Jane Street Gp Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cibc World Markets Incorporated accumulated 23,590 shares. 110,085 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt One Company. Natixis Advsr LP reported 76,738 shares stake. Cambiar Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.78% or 853,801 shares. First Republic Investment Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv reported 107,620 shares stake. Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) owns 9,183 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 4,416 shares. Private Communications Na owns 214,340 shares or 2.56% of their US portfolio. Quinn Opportunity Partners Lc reported 15,000 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Canandaigua Financial Bank And Trust Com has invested 0.12% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Commercial Bank Of Mellon has 2.70 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust Company accumulated 0.01% or 4,225 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has 1.51 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rampart Invest Mgmt Communication Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 4,183 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 11,000 shares. 1,989 are held by Cls Limited Com. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 10,000 shares. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Amer Bancshares has invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $68.43 million activity.