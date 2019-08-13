Borgwarner (BWA) Shares Declined While Cwh Capital Management Has Increased Position; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Market Value Rose, Holder Hartford Financial Management Has Lowered Stake

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 1.31M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $165.87. About 1.63 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.69/SHR; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 16/03/2018 – SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES – CO’S 29 PCT EFFECTIVE STAKE IN ADP IS HELD THROUGH CO’S UNIT, SEMBCORP DEVELOPMENT INDIA; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 02/05/2018 – ADP RAISING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 16%- 17%; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 07/03/2018 – ADP Report U.S. Labor Market Continues to Experience Uninterrupted Growth; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 36,825 shares to 201,695 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 410,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,813 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Inc owns 0.16% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 4.13 million shares. 24,352 are owned by Sg Americas. Hl Fincl Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 0.32% or 118,300 shares. Sprucegrove Limited has 224,000 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement owns 435,688 shares. Dean Invest Associates Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.55% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 98,335 shares. Moreover, Guyasuta Advisors has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 8,000 shares. Whittier Co holds 0% or 1,634 shares. Franklin Resource reported 1.68 million shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Limited Liability Com holds 155,545 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Amp Invsts has 81,099 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cls Limited Liability Company owns 211 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

