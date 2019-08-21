Borgwarner (BWA) Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Cut Position by $3.45 Million as Share Price Declined; Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Stock Declined While Van Berkom & Associates Decreased Its Position by $1.20 Million

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 90,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.56M, down from 2.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.06. About 1.06M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 8,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The institutional investor held 575,772 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.63M, down from 584,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $129.69. About 209,823 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q EPS $1.08; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Focuses on the Future of Oncology at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 01/04/2018 – Tigermed-backed Frontage Laboratories hires Goldman Sachs, BoAML for 3Q Hong Kong IPO; 24/05/2018 – Charles River Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 31; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – CRL STATES DATA FROM AD HOC ANALYSES & SELECTIVE SECONDARY ENDPOINTS SUGGEST ANALGESIC EFFECT DOES NOT MEET EXPECTATIONS OF FDA; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: ASSESSING CONTENT OF CRL, TO WORK W/ FDA TO RESOLVE; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS REPORTS REFINANCING OF CREDIT LINES &; 21/04/2018 – DJ Charles River Laboratories Internat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRL); 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys 1.3% Position in Charles River

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Incorporated stated it has 0.13% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Asset One Communications owns 24,726 shares. 575,772 were accumulated by Van Berkom & Assocs. Northern Trust Corp holds 0.01% or 383,492 shares in its portfolio. American Century accumulated 0% or 1,669 shares. 104,235 were accumulated by Pembroke Mngmt Limited. Brant Point Mngmt Ltd Company owns 19,800 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Medical Trust holds 1,634 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 17,000 shares. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bankshares has invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Saturna owns 0.01% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 1,495 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id has invested 0.1% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). American Grp Inc reported 96,372 shares stake. Citigroup holds 17,514 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Management Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 352,162 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $53.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 41,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parkside Bank & Tru has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 286 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division holds 117 shares. Nomura reported 318,565 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 5.00 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Olstein Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.93% or 147,000 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 176,281 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mngmt, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 178,414 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 375,759 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Archford Cap Strategies Lc has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Howe & Rusling Inc holds 0% or 34 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Smith Salley And has 0.08% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Advsr Management Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 66,698 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 8,435 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De accumulated 60,625 shares.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,182 shares to 259,232 shares, valued at $45.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.