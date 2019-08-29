Borgwarner (BWA) Shareholder Trillium Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding; As Boeing Co Com (BA) Share Value Declined, Holder Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Lifted Position

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 1144.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 13,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,341 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 1,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $359.97. About 2.37 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND; 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 16/04/2018 – CB Technologies, Inc. Receives Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – 10 AIRCRAFTS ON ORDER INCLUDE 2 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT, 2 AIRBUS A330NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT & 6 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS IS LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING THE SAME CONSTRUCTIVE ATTITUDE AND ACTIONS OF THE US AND BOEING IN THE UPCOMING DS353 CASE; 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Honors Suppliers for Outstanding Performance; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 44,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 212,235 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, down from 257,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $31.82. About 1.40M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 195,799 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 13,939 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.05% or 9,514 shares. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs invested in 0% or 35 shares. Victory Management holds 0.45% or 5.16 million shares. Amica Mutual invested in 8,168 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Andra Ap reported 110,200 shares. Boston owns 1.82 million shares. United Capital Advisers Lc invested in 123,564 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fairpointe Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 53,580 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tiedemann Ltd holds 18,146 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 4.05M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.07% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 33,199 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 6.08 million shares. Jane Street Group owns 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 9,378 shares.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 19,235 shares to 31,516 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 48,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.59M for 9.25 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.