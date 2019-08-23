Borgwarner (BWA) Shareholder Cwh Capital Management Has Upped Stake; Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Lowered Its Hormel Foods (HRL) Stake by $554,400

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 2.33 million shares traded or 31.68% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 22.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 44,296 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 56,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 3.31M shares traded or 20.64% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.44; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Effective Tax Rate 20%; 06/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Names Ryan Michaelis President of MegaMex Foods; 31/05/2018 – Precooked Bacon Pioneer Takes on Hormel by Adding Patent Fight; 30/04/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 21/03/2018 – Hormel Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS NET SALES UP 14%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – EXPECT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE TO CONTINUE SHOWING EARNINGS DECLINES FOR REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Hormel Is Said to Mull Bid for $600 Million Chinese Wasabi Maker

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03 billion and $914.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 150,925 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $82.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 31,201 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SUB).

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $237.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 14,535 shares to 32,566 shares, valued at $5.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 36,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,695 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

