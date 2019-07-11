Borgwarner (BWA) Shareholder Cwh Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $1.24 Million as Market Value Declined; Park West Asset Management Has Boosted Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding by $4.50 Million; Share Price Rose

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.23. About 1.28 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.32 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 4.48M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Activision Blizzard To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Rev $7.36B; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 5,020 shares to 56,878 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 410,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 372,813 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Limited Company holds 693,692 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 21,646 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability reported 101,228 shares stake. Geode Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 3.15M shares. Fmr Limited Com holds 1.82M shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset Management has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Royal London Asset Management Limited accumulated 80,689 shares. 30,693 were reported by Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc holds 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 18,816 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt owns 52,246 shares. Oppenheimer has 37,289 shares. Da Davidson Co has 13,716 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 73,953 shares. Hudson Bay Cap LP reported 25,716 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com holds 467,600 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BorgWarner’s R2S® Turbocharger Boosts Premium Class – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of BorgWarner Soared in June – The Motley Fool” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Issues Soft Second Quarter Guidance Despite Beating First Quarter Expectations – Benzinga” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.40 million are owned by Thornburg Inv Mgmt. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 12,307 shares in its portfolio. 471,845 are owned by Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability. Bbva Compass Comml Bank Inc owns 0.07% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 24,400 shares. Harvey Ptnrs Limited Com owns 43,000 shares for 3.24% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 1,223 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 39,256 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). 57,915 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Co. Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 661,527 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.09% or 13,342 shares. Huntington State Bank holds 1,265 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sands Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 5.78M shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability owns 7.33M shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is the Current Dip the Perfect Opportunity to Buy Activision Blizzard (ATVI)? – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Down 12.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on June 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Take Two (TTWO) Set to Launch The Outer Worlds on Oct 25 – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “4 Bullish Reasons To Invest In Activision Blizzard Before May – Seeking Alpha” published on April 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “E3: Morgan Stanley’s 6 Takeaways – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanterix Corp by 69,181 shares to 139,255 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tilray Inc by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,805 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).