Borgwarner (BWA) Shareholder Black Creek Investment Management Lifted Its Holding; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Price Rose While East Coast Asset Management Has Cut Stake

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 798,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 5.91 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227.18 million, up from 5.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.8. About 2.14 million shares traded or 23.82% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $71.74. About 5.06 million shares traded or 56.44% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.19% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Wilkins Invest Counsel holds 63,500 shares. Gyroscope Cap Gp Limited Company holds 0.13% or 5,055 shares in its portfolio. Macroview Invest Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 109 shares. Psagot House holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 2,730 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Gru Llc has 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Bryn Mawr invested in 38,148 shares. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Incorporated Id accumulated 7,300 shares. Highlander Management Llc stated it has 1,719 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fred Alger invested in 0% or 202 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Davenport & Company Limited Liability Corporation reported 44,040 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 16,404 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Lc stated it has 29,382 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh owns 5,298 shares.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39 million and $403.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,508 shares to 19,995 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 3,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive Earnings, Revenue inline in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Colgate-Palmolive – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60 million for 25.62 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Partners Lc reported 1.13M shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 760 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Lc invested in 186,580 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Northern Corporation has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 2.53M shares. North Star Inv Management owns 0.09% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 21,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Lowe Brockenbrough, a Virginia-based fund reported 18,000 shares. Vanguard Gp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22.18 million shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 65,022 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% or 661,879 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 58,689 shares. Aperio Limited Company has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 124,481 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has 24,269 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Minneapolis Management Gru Limited Com holds 725,487 shares or 3.87% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 212,235 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 4.46 million shares to 2.34 million shares, valued at $25.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 369,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.26M shares, and cut its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW).