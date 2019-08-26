Borgwarner (BWA) Position Has Increased by Bristol John W & Company Inc; Crystal Rock Capital Management Decreased Position in Masco (MAS) by $1.04 Million

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 11,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.94 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.06. About 1.02M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $39.41. About 1.82M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Masco – Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile owns 12,200 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 161,990 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.72% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 7,402 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Artemis Invest Llp holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 2.17 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 99 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 5,479 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 92,818 shares. Mackenzie Finance invested in 0% or 11,146 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 170,807 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 156,060 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). D L Carlson Invest Gp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 16,000 shares.

Crystal Rock Capital Management, which manages about $180.23 million and $135.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Energy Services Reu by 60,594 shares to 438,830 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.61M for 14.08 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fin accumulated 2,306 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corp has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 6,018 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% or 14,761 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 0.96% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 24,269 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. 569,480 are held by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Tower Research Limited Company (Trc) stated it has 9,183 shares. Cwh Management Inc invested in 114,710 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Sei reported 185,333 shares. 435,688 are held by California Pub Employees Retirement. Brinker Incorporated reported 7,588 shares. Ariel Invests Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 1.72M shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation reported 20,153 shares. 318,565 are owned by Nomura.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,196 shares to 250,153 shares, valued at $66.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 913,095 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).