Borgwarner (BWA) Market Value Declined While Shufro Rose & Co Lifted Its Holding; As American Tower New (AMT) Market Valuation Rose, Howland Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $817,550

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 66,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 406,214 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 339,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 2.33M shares traded or 31.18% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA)

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 4,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 252,686 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.79M, down from 256,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Wealth Management reported 30,693 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Llc reported 123,564 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Tru invested in 286 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 26,159 shares. Raymond James invested in 237,126 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 17,400 shares. 760 are owned by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. Petrus Tru Comm Lta reported 6,557 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated owns 19,977 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Lc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Brinker Incorporated reported 7,588 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa holds 26,867 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Jarislowsky Fraser holds 5,795 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,880 shares to 7,961 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,552 shares, and cut its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Smith Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.36% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Echo Street Cap Management Lc has invested 0.43% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp holds 1,369 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt invested 1.07% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.23% stake. 5,635 were reported by Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 148,212 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd has 398,771 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co stated it has 37,330 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. The New York-based Gamco Investors Inc Et Al has invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 5,220 shares in its portfolio. Wallington Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 85,938 shares stake. Qci Asset Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 200 shares. 383,975 were reported by Cortland Advisers Limited Com. Charles Schwab Investment Inc invested in 0.27% or 2.15M shares.