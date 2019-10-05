Borgwarner (BWA) Holding Upped by Shufro Rose & Co Llc; Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) Shareholder Iszo Capital Management LP Upped Holding

Iszo Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty Inc (NTP) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp bought 63,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% . The hedge fund held 3.82M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.22M, up from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.95M market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 4,765 shares traded. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 31/05/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces the Receipt of Construction Permits for Nam Tai lnno Park; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai lnno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 14,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 420,531 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.65 million, up from 406,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 1.23M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 22,890 shares to 335,350 shares, valued at $8.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 16,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,223 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 44,135 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Com has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 6,726 shares. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 28 were accumulated by Fincl Ser. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 1.66 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Axa owns 55,334 shares. Lumbard & Kellner Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.63% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cs Mckee LP reported 345,455 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. 118,000 are owned by Andra Ap. Srb Corporation holds 0.05% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 13,221 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs reported 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Everence Cap Mgmt holds 0.05% or 7,240 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Advsrs owns 2,943 shares.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Astronics Corporation Appoints Tonit Calaway to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “BorgWarner Prepares for a Difficult Year – Motley Fool” on February 18, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

More notable recent Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Energy Transfer: 7.94% Dividend Yield Plus Multiple Growth Projects Make This An Undervalued MLP – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xinyuan Real Estate Update: Did You Know About The 75Bn RMB Investment Plan? – Seeking Alpha” published on October 27, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. Are Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” on July 12, 2017. More interesting news about Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Nam Tai Property Inc. Reports Q1 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Value Idea Contest: QUAD/Graphics – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: January 02, 2019.