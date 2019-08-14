Borgwarner (BWA) Holding Held by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc; Scharf Investments Maintains Position in Mckesson (MCK)

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 71,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 598,489 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.06 million, up from 526,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $143.6. About 858,198 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – INITIATIVE INCLUDES A COMPREHENSIVE REVIEW OF COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc bought 27,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 725,487 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.87M, up from 698,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $31.52. About 1.25M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc owns 334,498 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Hallmark reported 4,836 shares. Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 69,100 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.03% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 377,057 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 891 shares. Gamco Et Al invested 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 4,995 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 3,045 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd accumulated 24,342 shares or 0.15% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru Co invested in 1,868 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.08% or 358,845 shares. 165,757 were accumulated by Brandywine Global Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Dubuque Financial Bank And Trust Com invested in 0.01% or 341 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.00 million shares to 25,583 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,176 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,588 were accumulated by Brinker Inc. Boston reported 1.82 million shares. New Jersey-based Landscape Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg Inc has 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Aperio Gp Ltd Llc reported 124,481 shares. Natixis Advsr LP owns 76,738 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Mgmt Lc holds 98,740 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 24,352 are held by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability. Royal London Asset Ltd reported 80,689 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank owns 0.29% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 121,996 shares. 155,545 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability Corporation. Cwh Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 1.85% or 114,710 shares. Cambiar Limited accumulated 853,801 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Advisor Prns Llc stated it has 11,667 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group Llc, which manages about $907.73M and $719.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 23,116 shares to 216,124 shares, valued at $39.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 190,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59M shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).