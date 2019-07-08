Borgwarner (BWA) Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position by $3.45 Million; Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Increased Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $4.87 Million

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 90,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.56M, down from 2.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 1.25 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 134.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 19,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,337 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, up from 14,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $247.84. About 1.74M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 6.41 million shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. 69,185 are held by Da Davidson Company. Moreover, Ckw Group Inc has 0.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 300 shares. Sunbelt Secs holds 2,631 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Gluskin Sheff Associate holds 123,172 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,734 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest has 165,100 shares. Moreover, Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Palladium Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pinnacle Hldg Limited Com holds 19,325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp holds 28.68M shares. Moreover, Olstein Cap Mngmt LP has 0.61% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 15,000 shares. Moreover, Baltimore has 1.35% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 31,244 shares. Fidelity Natl Fincl stated it has 32,440 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Rock Springs Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 591,000 shares.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,665 shares to 574,206 shares, valued at $46.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) by 4,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,452 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 13.56% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BWA’s profit will be $211.42 million for 9.87 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.