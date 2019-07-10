Borgwarner (BWA) Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Decreased Holding as Share Value Declined; Mgic Investment (MTG) Stake Has Boosted by American International Group Inc

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 90,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.57M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.56M, down from 2.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $39.3. About 1.50 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) by 56.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 133,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 371,671 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 238,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Mgic Investment Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.47. About 6.57 million shares traded or 66.50% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN FOR THE QUARTER WERE $236.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $236.7 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 12/03/2018 – MGIC promotes Dianna Higgins to Vice President, Internal Audit; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 26/04/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Program

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brink S Co/The (NYSE:BCO) by 5,138 shares to 130,222 shares, valued at $9.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 3,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,886 shares, and cut its stake in News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 58,555 shares. Texas-based United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.04% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 1,000 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 2.04 million shares. Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0.02% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 29,287 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 35.59M shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 65,735 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma holds 176,184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 36,646 shares. Permit Capital Limited Liability Company holds 3.02% or 490,000 shares. Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 21,500 shares. Sei, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 45,131 shares. Cap Returns Ltd Llc reported 0.06% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 79,544 shares.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 13.56% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BWA’s profit will be $211.42M for 9.63 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 120,250 shares to 4.11 million shares, valued at $110.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.