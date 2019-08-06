Borgwarner (BWA) Holder Shufro Rose & Co Has Upped Holding; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Montecito Bank & Trust Has Lifted Stake

Shufro Rose & Co Llc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc bought 66,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 406,214 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 339,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.28. About 1.07 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 15,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 57,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 42,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.01. About 9.83M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Verizon Virtual Network Services Bundles Make Move to Virtualization Fast, Easy and Cost Effective; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Mgmt owns 16,847 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.52% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Colonial Advsrs stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Corp invested in 63,042 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Northside Cap has invested 0.11% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Oberweis Asset has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Blb&B Advsr Lc reported 201,786 shares stake. 10.16M are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Penobscot Mngmt Co Inc has 37,179 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Community Fin Serv Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 113,739 shares. Country Club Trust Na has 0.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 26,094 shares. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 4% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Front Barnett owns 3,599 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel reported 466,625 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B Inc reported 18,283 shares.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr (XLP) by 27,541 shares to 5,336 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Us Multifactor Fund by 13,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,009 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Sell-Side Digs Into Twilio Earnings – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The One Stock to Own If the Market Craters – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Shufro Rose & Co Llc, which manages about $1.64B and $998.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,248 shares to 1,552 shares, valued at $438,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (Call) (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 24,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp holds 0% or 9,378 shares. 401 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 93,423 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 58,689 shares. Wedge Management L LP Nc reported 0.15% stake. Tennessee-based Pinnacle Fin Prtn has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 9,812 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt LP invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corp holds 155,545 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cornerstone Invest Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 107,620 shares. Johnson Financial Group Inc has 581 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comm Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 24,996 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel reported 7,352 shares stake.