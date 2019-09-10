Borgwarner (BWA) Holder Olstein Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding by $726,560 as Stock Declined; As Ansys (ANSS) Stock Rose, Stone Run Capital Cut Stake

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $214.58. About 662,167 shares traded or 45.37% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 19,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 147,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, down from 166,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 1.42 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $165.50 million for 10.53 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $79.84M for 53.65 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

