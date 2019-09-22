Borgwarner (BWA) Holder Nwq Investment Management Company Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Realogy Hldgs (RLGY) Shareholder Kerrisdale Advisers Has Upped Its Stake by $1.23 Million as Stock Value Declined

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc increased its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (RLGY) by 274.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.26% . The hedge fund held 238,767 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 63,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc who had been investing in Realogy Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $698.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 4.21 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 13/04/2018 – Realogy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Realogy Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLGY); 06/04/2018 – SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY AFFILIATES – SIGNS 25-YEAR FRANCHISE AGREEMENT WITH REALPRO REALTY SOLUTIONS PRIVATE LTD TO EXPAND IN SOUTH ASIA; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $38M; 30/05/2018 – Realogy Earns CEO Cancer Gold Standard Accreditation for Seventh Consecutive Year; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 15/03/2018 – ERA Real Estate Honors ERA France on 25 Years as Member of its Franchise Network; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 15,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 705,121 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.60M, down from 720,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 2.88 million shares traded or 59.80% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend

Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, which manages about $371.12M and $279.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,124 shares to 6,596 shares, valued at $12.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Momo Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold RLGY shares while 42 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 148.25 million shares or 7.71% more from 137.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 110,070 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 12 shares. Stanley Mgmt Llc accumulated 304,144 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 47,235 shares or 0% of the stock. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 286 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 231,150 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 128,159 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Greenleaf Tru has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 15,044 shares. Tremblant Cap Group owns 3.96% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 8.93 million shares. Swiss National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 210,600 shares. 128,157 are held by Trexquant L P. The New York-based Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0% or 16.84M shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. $22,700 worth of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) was bought by WILLIAMS MICHAEL J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.67 million shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc stated it has 0.1% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). British Columbia Invest Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Co holds 0.05% or 20,600 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 5,011 shares. Wesbanco State Bank Inc invested in 20,153 shares. Regions Finance reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Principal Finance Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 393,287 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 299,338 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 215 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 9,852 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 35,981 shares. Columbia Asset invested in 0.1% or 8,925 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,792 shares.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 12,532 shares to 377,963 shares, valued at $25.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 11,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $179.68 million for 10.57 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BorgWarner updates on Romeo JV – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why BorgWarner Stock Crashed in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.