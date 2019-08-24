Borgwarner (BWA) Holder Geode Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Wynnefield Capital Trimmed Its Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) Position by $1.48 Million

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (GLDD) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $683.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 323,465 shares traded. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has risen 104.38% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.38% the S&P500. Some Historical GLDD News: 28/03/2018 – Good news for Great Lakes, missed opportunity on biodiversity; 24/04/2018 – Great Lakes Dredge Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 18 Days; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 15/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: SWOSU, CSCSU Great Lakes Host CAPS Program Participants; 07/05/2018 – Great Lakes Advisors Buys New 1.1% Position in Resolute Energy; 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.0C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – GREAT LAKES DREDGE 1Q REV. $146.6M, EST. $184.0M (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority members meet in Charleston for annual Great Lakes Regional Conference; 16/05/2018 – Great Lakes Graphite Announces Resumption of Trading and Corporate Update; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Walberg: Walberg Presses EPA Administrator Pruitt on Great Lakes Funding, Asian Carp

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 38,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 3.15 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.86M, down from 3.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 2.33 million shares traded or 31.18% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co by 30,497 shares to 337,535 shares, valued at $22.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.37M shares in the quarter, for a total of 20.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Core (NASDAQ:CORE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Mason Street Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cornercap Invest Counsel stated it has 0.04% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Blackrock holds 14.69M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 39,493 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.39% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 1.63M shares. Optimum Investment Advsr stated it has 0.08% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cs Mckee Lp owns 356,955 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Stevens Mgmt LP accumulated 0.07% or 43,469 shares. Nwq Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.6% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Mengis Cap Management owns 8,870 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 37,000 shares. Srb owns 0.06% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 17,366 shares.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.60M for 8.98 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

Wynnefield Capital Inc, which manages about $319.90 million and $210.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 52,900 shares to 2.74 million shares, valued at $33.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold GLDD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 47.49 million shares or 8.56% more from 43.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Tower Research Lc (Trc) has invested 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Ltd has 0.02% invested in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) for 41,890 shares. Amer Century invested in 222,725 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny holds 8,632 shares. Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 2,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright And Assoc holds 0% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) or 1,030 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 120,690 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 6,350 shares stake. Walthausen And Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.64M shares. Jennison Ltd Com reported 0.04% in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD). Sg Americas Securities Limited reported 14,095 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 44,165 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Group Incorporated has 1.53 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 148,986 shares. Eam Investors Limited Liability Company owns 177,713 shares.