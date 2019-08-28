Borgwarner (BWA) Holder Davis R M Has Cut Its Position; As Ppl (PPL) Stock Value Declined, Moors & Cabot Trimmed by $617,117 Its Stake

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.09. About 2.33M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 126,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 374,164 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.37 million, down from 501,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 759,999 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 33,401 shares to 66,802 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 14.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $177.63M for 9.23 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.00% negative EPS growth.

