Borgwarner (BWA) Holder Cwh Capital Management Lifted Stake; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Northpointe Capital Trimmed Its Stake by $4.55 Million

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 53.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 36,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 31,831 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, down from 68,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $117.31. About 6.08 million shares traded or 8.15% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECTS BASE PLUS SHALE & TIGHT CAPITAL SPEND OF $9 BLN TO $10 BILLION EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $32.52. About 1.51M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $317.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 32,640 shares to 141,174 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,001 shares, and has risen its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

