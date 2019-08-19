Borgwarner (BWA) Holder Cwh Capital Management Lifted Position by $1.24 Million; As Autodesk (ADSK) Market Valuation Declined, Reliance Trust Has Lowered Its Holding by $368,745

Reliance Trust decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust sold 2,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 12,451 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 14,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $145.94. About 1.19M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 782,729 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42M and $237.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 1,780 shares to 47,419 shares, valued at $8.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 65,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,614 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

