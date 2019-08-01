Borgwarner (BWA) Holder Cwh Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $1.24 Million; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Shareholder Gateway Investment Advisers Has Trimmed Its Position

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $37.5. About 425,339 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 23.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 2,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 8,386 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, down from 10,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.64% or $9.17 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.68M shares traded or 4.80% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO

Cwh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $256.42 million and $237.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 1,780 shares to 47,419 shares, valued at $8.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 65,194 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,614 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Inc stated it has 23,590 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 569,480 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 30,508 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Bancshares The accumulated 39,418 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legal & General Group Public Ltd reported 1.34M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 51,970 shares. Nomura Asset Management holds 52,246 shares. Old National National Bank & Trust In holds 0.01% or 7,319 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Llc accumulated 517 shares or 0% of the stock. Dumont Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 17,360 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 17,400 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.03% or 694,802 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Investments reported 348,000 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 72,270 shares. Ftb Inc reported 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $12.58 billion and $11.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 125,246 shares to 164,650 shares, valued at $27.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 9,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 45.39% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PXD’s profit will be $345.27M for 15.72 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Dana Advsrs accumulated 0.45% or 63,206 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Kingfisher Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.69% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 7,080 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Company has 0.29% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Proshare Advisors Lc accumulated 50,343 shares. At Fincl Bank holds 0.04% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) or 2,104 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 39,295 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth reported 7 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg invested 0.1% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Amarillo Financial Bank invested in 0.15% or 2,478 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.09% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Amer Intl Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Anderson Hoagland & reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cleararc owns 4,084 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

