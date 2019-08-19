Borgwarner (BWA) Holder Cwh Capital Management Has Raised Position; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Camden Asset Management LP Has Upped Stake by $18.21 Million as Stock Rose

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.47. About 394,751 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $218.39. About 440,216 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates NextEra Energy Capital Holdings’ Debentures ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to buy some Southern Co assets for $5.08 bln

