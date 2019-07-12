Borgwarner (BWA) Holder Cwh Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $1.24 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Value Declined, Holder Iconiq Capital Has Decreased Holding by $510,489

Cwh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwh Capital Management Inc bought 32,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,710 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 82,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 681,101 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 4,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,196 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $469,000, down from 8,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $105.88. About 2.25M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 28/03/2018 – PRA UPS THRESHOLD OF FSCS-PROTECTED LIABILITIES TO GBP500M; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fin Group Incorporated owns 1.01 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. First National Bank & Trust accumulated 11,109 shares. Loomis Sayles & Communications LP owns 13,058 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc has 860,455 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Srb Corporation has invested 0.07% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lynch Associate In owns 95,987 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fisher Asset Lc reported 35,886 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel accumulated 13,007 shares or 1.07% of the stock. 584,944 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. 13,377 are owned by Caprock Inc. Moreover, Meyer Handelman has 0.11% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 9,834 are owned by Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Bell Bank holds 47,235 shares. Crawford Counsel holds 2.53% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 761,382 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 13.72 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,689 are owned by Mirae Asset Invs Limited. Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.01% or 27,504 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated reported 581 shares stake. 1.34M were accumulated by Legal And General Group Public Limited Co. Jefferies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 31,746 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 185,800 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 12,143 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Long Road Counsel Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.19% or 50,430 shares. Robecosam Ag stated it has 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Rothschild And Com Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.16% or 395,108 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management reported 2,865 shares. Jnba Advsr holds 305 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Limited Co stated it has 212,235 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc owns 388,299 shares. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.01% or 2,042 shares.