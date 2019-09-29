Borgwarner (BWA) Holder Bristol John W & Company Lowered Position as Share Value Declined; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Stake in Eagle Materials (EXP)

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 3.67 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $340.21 million, up from 3.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $89.16. About 256,396 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 10,853 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.57 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.39. About 1.25M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA)

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Grp Llp holds 0% or 2,692 shares. American Registered Advisor holds 4,500 shares. Daiwa Secs invested in 0.02% or 25,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 544 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Next Financial Group Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 3,175 shares. Callahan Advsr has invested 0.19% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 92,843 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,280 shares. Illinois-based First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). The United Kingdom-based Legal General Gru Public Limited has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Transamerica Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 757 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2,508 shares. Sprucegrove Mgmt has invested 1.41% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

