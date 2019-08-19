Borg Warner (BWA) Valuation Declined While Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Raised by $4.19 Million Its Position; Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Shareholder Norris Perne & French Llp Has Upped Its Holding

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 6,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 109,947 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.37 million, up from 103,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – EUROPEAN COMMISSION GRANTED MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR JULUCA; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CFO OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 96.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 110,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 224,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 113,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $32. About 1.39 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap invested 0.04% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Thompson Rubinstein Inv Mgmt Or stated it has 19,888 shares. Cwm has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.34% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 395,108 are held by Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us. Macquarie Ltd owns 0.03% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 496,393 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 13,939 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Ww Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 14,761 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Com owns 1.63 million shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Dumont Blake Inv Lc accumulated 17,360 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 813,971 shares. Old National Bank In has 7,319 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 15,372 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 9,672 shares.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,500 shares to 18,812 shares, valued at $22.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 22,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 987,600 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.