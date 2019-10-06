Borg Warner (BWA) Stock Price Declined While Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Increased Stake; Core Laboratories (CLB) Holder Capital International Investors Has Trimmed Holding by $3.94 Million

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in Core Laboratories (CLB) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors sold 75,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 280,574 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.67M, down from 356,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Core Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 749,973 shares traded or 7.10% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MLN, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 86,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 310,600 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.04M, up from 224,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 1.23 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 16,400 shares to 299,600 shares, valued at $22.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,300 shares, and cut its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Co reported 6,062 shares. Dumont And Blake Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 17,435 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited invested in 76,941 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 241,608 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 18,155 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Twin Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 12,950 shares. Moreover, Osborne Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.83% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 102,965 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 71,215 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 29,186 shares. Pinnacle Assocs holds 24,391 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership invested in 0.1% or 291,751 shares. Montag A owns 42,123 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Comerica State Bank owns 43,566 shares. Pictet Asset accumulated 0.01% or 95,970 shares.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 371,226 shares to 19.39M shares, valued at $3.37B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 650,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold CLB shares while 81 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 42.56 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Df Dent & Communications stated it has 0.31% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 128,453 shares. Connable Office reported 3,836 shares stake. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 333,455 shares. Mairs & Pwr holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 382,541 shares. Numerixs Technologies Inc reported 0.04% stake. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 82,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 71,019 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Harding Loevner Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 10,713 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 52,466 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Limited Liability Com owns 0.43% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 1.56 million shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.83% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) or 60,000 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB).