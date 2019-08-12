Borg Warner (BWA) Stock Declined While Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Boosted Position by $20.14 Million; Gabelli Securities Stake In U S G Com New (USG) Was Has Increased

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 530,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 6.08 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233.34M, up from 5.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $33.42. About 536,978 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in U S G Corp Com New (USG) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 457,342 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80 million, up from 417,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Net $37M; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD: KNAUF NO-VOTE CALL IS MISGUIDED ATTEMPT TO PRESSURE; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF – ON MAY 4, GEBR. KNAUF KG, USG ENTERED CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT PURSUANT TO WHICH USG AGREED TO GIVE CERTAIN NON-PUBLIC INFORMATION TO KNAUF; 26/03/2018 – WARREN BUFFETT SAYS KNAUF ENTITIES FURNISHED COPY OF LETTER FROM GEBR. KNAUF VERWALTUNGSGESELLSCHAFT KG TO USG DATED MARCH 15 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – USG DETRERMINES KNAUF PROPOSAL `SIGNIFICANTLY UNDERVALUES’ CO; 25/04/2018 – USG Operating Profit Drops as Buyout Offer Looms — Earnings Review; 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS $42/SHR OFFER FOR USG IS ‘FULL & FAIR VALUE’ FOR CO; 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES – ON MARCH 29 UNIT ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH USG PROPERTIES AUSTIN CHALK l, LLC; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT HAS TERM OF 2 YRS, HAS SOME STANDSTILL PROVISIONS APPLYING TO KNAUF; 01/05/2018 – Knauf Encouraged that the USG Board Authorized Management to Enter into Discussions Regarding Knauf’s Offer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 62,272 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 813,971 shares. Moreover, Moody Retail Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Oppenheimer And accumulated 37,289 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Becker Mgmt has 1.17% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 824,702 shares. 8,919 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 19,977 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.02% or 375,759 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fin reported 1.60M shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 52 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc accumulated 50,798 shares. Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.09% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 467,600 shares. Japan-based Daiwa has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BorgWarner Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30B and $777.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (NYSE:T) by 152,931 shares to 50,700 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc Cl C by 21,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,128 shares, and cut its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp Unit Ex.

More important recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ormat Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Knauf Completes Acquisition of USG Corporation – Business Wire”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Herro Comments on USG – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ESCO Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:ESE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP holds 971,915 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 96,823 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 74,488 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 200,000 shares. Barclays Public holds 362,312 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assoc accumulated 113 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors accumulated 4,190 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.03% or 121,118 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 100,611 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs holds 7,725 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Sei Investments Company stated it has 81,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Company invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Paloma Prtnrs Management invested in 139,543 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 185 shares.