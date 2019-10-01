Borg Warner (BWA) Shareholder Salem Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $2.84 Million as Shares Declined; Neville Rodie & Shaw Decreased Its Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $4.48 Million

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 59,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 515,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.48 million, down from 574,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $68.95. About 10.04M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) by 602.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 69,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 80,750 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 1.38 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02M and $180.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,033 shares to 66,299 shares, valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 18.94 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.