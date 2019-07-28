Borg Warner (BWA) Holder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Rose While Brave Asset Management Cut Position by $495,760

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 6,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,967 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 35,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco eyes new petrochemical plant in Texas; 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. metals tariff would hurt future returns -shale company CEO

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 96.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 110,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 224,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 113,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 2.91M shares traded or 72.94% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 5,200 shares to 36,050 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 587,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Teledyne Tech Inc (NYSE:TDY).

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 14,842 shares to 83,856 shares, valued at $7.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 4,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

