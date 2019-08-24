Borg Warner (BWA) Holder Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Increased Stake by $4.19 Million as Share Price Declined; Genmark Diagnostics (GNMK) Stock Declined While Cadian Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 143,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.33% . The hedge fund held 5.15M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.53M, up from 5.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Genmark Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 348,421 shares traded or 3.30% up from the average. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) has risen 3.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMK News: 30/04/2018 – Nidec Completes Acquisition Of Genmark Automation, Inc., A US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 01/05/2018 – GenMark Backs FY18 Rev $68M-$72M; 01/05/2018 – GenMark 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 21/04/2018 – DJ GenMark Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMK); 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Genmark Automation, Inc., An US Semiconductor Wafer Handling Robot Manufacturer; 27/03/2018 Casdin Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In GenMark; 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – CASDIN CAPITAL REPORTS A 7 PCT STAKE IN GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS AS OF MARCH 20 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 41 Days

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 96.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 110,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 224,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60 million, up from 113,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 2.33 million shares traded or 31.18% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Llc has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 12,208 shares. Argyle Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.15% or 10,100 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 42,711 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 54,562 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp owns 9,378 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 8,919 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt has 6,018 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 195,799 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Grp holds 0.03% or 22.18 million shares. Bancorporation Of America De stated it has 1.54M shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs, Arizona-based fund reported 310 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,979 shares. Voya Investment Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Homrich And Berg has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,500 shares to 18,812 shares, valued at $22.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,050 shares, and cut its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold GNMK shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 44.67 million shares or 3.29% less from 46.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Needham Invest Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.58% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Charles Schwab Inv, a California-based fund reported 309,124 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Company stated it has 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company owns 17,200 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 46,400 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 463,667 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). 1,024 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Commerce Na. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK). Spark Invest Management Limited Com holds 30,418 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 0% invested in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) for 7,315 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0% in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK).

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 215,000 shares to 417,000 shares, valued at $69.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 1.39M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII).