Borg Warner (BWA) Holder Reinhart Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $527,022; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Rose, Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Raised by $7.38 Million Its Stake

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Incorporated (UNH) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 29,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 567,191 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.24 million, up from 537,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.18 million shares traded or 15.12% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 13,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 510,473 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.61M, down from 524,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 1.33M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass Com (NYSE:UNF) by 4,182 shares to 14,096 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:KAR) by 237,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinet Group Inc Com (NYSE:TNET).

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nomura: BorgWarner Is ‘Attractively Priced’ At Current Levels – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why BorgWarner Stock Crashed in August – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $167.07 million for 10.18 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $15.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 618,529 shares to 42,264 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Sa Adr (NYSE:SAN) by 208,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,684 shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.