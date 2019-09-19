Borg Warner (BWA) Holder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Decreased Its Holding by $12.31 Million as Stock Price Declined; Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Shareholder National Investment Services Cut Its Stake by $1.54 Million as Valuation Rose

National Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 51.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc sold 11,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, down from 22,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $141.11. About 679,593 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 4.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 300,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 5.77 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242.25M, down from 6.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 725,350 shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 27/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $179.67M for 10.72 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 100,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $121.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.