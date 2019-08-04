Borg Warner Automotive (BWA) Holder Estabrook Capital Management Cut Holding by $2.00 Million; Royal Bank Of Canada Cut Gold Fields LTD New (GFI) Stake by $6.73 Million

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Borg Warner Automotive Inc (BWA) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 52 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 3,463 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.01 million, down from 3,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Borg Warner Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 2.00M shares traded or 14.00% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma Il Engine; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd New (GFI) by 97.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 2.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 56,684 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211,000, down from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 10.38 million shares traded or 38.40% up from the average. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Gold Production Down, Lowers Production Guidance; 28/03/2018 – GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC GUY.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8 FROM C$7.5; 14/05/2018 – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LTD GMY.AX – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LAUNCHES NEW BANKING PLATFORM; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Buy 50% in Asanko Gold’s 90% Interest in Asanko Gold Mine; 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD INC AKG.TO – ASANKO WILL RECEIVE US$185 MLN FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF GOLD FIELDS LIMITED; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Category 2 Transaction: Joint Venture In Ghana With Asanko Gold, Inc; 05/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited Gold Fields Form 20-F Filing; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields’ quarterly output falls, South Deep woes rumble on; 23/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS PUTS AUDIT WORK FROM 2018 ONWARDS OUT FOR TENDER; 29/03/2018 – South Africa’s Gold Fields to form Ghana joint venture with Canada’s Asanko

Royal Bank Of Canada, which manages about $234.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiduciary Claymore Engry Inf (FMO) by 197,298 shares to 249,305 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) by 28.39M shares in the quarter, for a total of 28.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS).

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3,145 shares to 403,923 shares, valued at $21.69 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

