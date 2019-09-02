Borg (BWA) Holder Becker Capital Management Decreased Holding as Shares Declined; Albion Financial Group Has Boosted Ibm (IBM) Stake

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 48.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 4,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 13,726 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 9,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.96M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Borg (BWA) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 23,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 824,702 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68M, down from 847,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.63. About 1.18 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BorgWarner at IAA 2019: Switch Now – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Shareholders Are Down 31% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 71,309 shares to 179,424 shares, valued at $25.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 272,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $1 per share. BWA’s profit will be $175.20 million for 9.38 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by BorgWarner Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,423 were reported by Columbia Asset Mgmt. Paragon Capital has invested 0.18% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Norinchukin National Bank The holds 39,418 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 12,143 shares. Meeder Asset has 0.06% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 19,977 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.04% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Montag A Assoc Incorporated owns 47,123 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 186,580 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,799 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) or 40,407 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 29,631 shares. Moreover, Lowe Brockenbrough Com has 0.1% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 18,000 shares. Daiwa Secs Group accumulated 7,543 shares. Minneapolis Portfolio Mgmt Group Inc owns 725,487 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Nv stated it has 402 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 14,809 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Corp invested 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Frontier Invest Mgmt has 5,767 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 133,781 shares. Bollard Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Td Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 740,396 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 33,416 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And owns 0.96% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 400,544 shares. Korea Investment holds 0.26% or 414,823 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 10,061 shares. Moreover, Golub Grp Ltd Llc has 0.17% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 653,483 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 0.72% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).