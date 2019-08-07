Boralex Inc. (BLX) EPS Estimated At $-0.16; RANDSTAD HOLDINGS NV ORDINARY SHARES (RANJF) Shorts Increased By 33.7%

Analysts expect Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 55.56% from last quarter’s $-0.36 EPS. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Boralex Inc.’s analysts see -157.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 125,778 shares traded. Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR

RANDSTAD HOLDINGS NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RANJF) had an increase of 33.7% in short interest. RANJF’s SI was 363,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 33.7% from 271,800 shares previously. It closed at $54.37 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Boralex Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had interests in 50 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 798 megawatts ; 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power facilities with an installed capacity of 16 MW. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates two hydroelectric power stations on behalf of R.S.P. ??nergie Inc.

Among 4 analysts covering Boralex Inc. Cl A (TSE:BLX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boralex Inc. Cl A had 7 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. National Bank Canada maintained Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) rating on Tuesday, March 19. National Bank Canada has “Buy” rating and $25 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of BLX in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 4. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by National Bank Canada. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Industrial Alliance Securities with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BLX in report on Sunday, March 3 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) And Wondering If The 29% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bladex Announces Profit for the Second Quarter 2019 of $22.3 Million, or $0.56 Per Share; Half-Year 2019 Profit of $43.5 Million, or $1.10 Per Share – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bladex co-leads successful syndication of a US$220,625,000 3-Year Senior Unsecured Term Loan Facility for Unifin – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Bladex Gets a Big Profit Jump – Motley Fool” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

More notable recent Randstad N.V. (OTCMKTS:RANJF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Randstad NV 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Randstad: A 5.5% Dividend Yield If The Economy Doesn’t Go Down The Drain – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Randstad’s Cash Machine Is Operating At Full Capacity – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2018. More interesting news about Randstad N.V. (OTCMKTS:RANJF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Randstad NV 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Randstad: A Bet On The European Economic Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 18, 2018.