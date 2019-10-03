Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (BAH) Stake Has Raised by Hilton Capital Management Llc; Regions Financial Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) Increased as Stock Price Declined

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (BAH) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 5,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.22% . The hedge fund held 298,810 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.78 million, up from 293,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $69.64. About 351,338 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 53.46% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 06/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HAS AWARDED SPOT ON $8.27 BLN JOINT ENTERPRISE RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT, ACQUISITION,PROCUREMENT IDIQ CONTRACT; 10/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON APPOINTS NICHOLAS VEASEY DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4I; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN GETS $179M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT U.S. NAVY SHORE INFRA; 18/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Formation of the Booz Allen Foundation; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 18/04/2018 – Survey: Fewer Than Half of National Respondents Have Basic Information to Prepare for a Disaster; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Adj EPS 52c

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 73.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 21,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 51,596 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 29,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 2.14M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 1,104 shares were bought by Ancius Michael J, worth $33,264.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 6,732 shares to 403,995 shares, valued at $62.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust (IWD) by 7,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,201 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Trust (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 0.01% or 387,720 shares in its portfolio. 16.25 million were reported by Route One Invest L P. Ww Asset Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 41,884 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1.62 million shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dearborn Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Private Advisor Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 47,409 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii accumulated 12,926 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sns Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 7,483 shares. Hendershot reported 213,338 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Financial has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 8,900 are owned by Penobscot Invest Management. 226,376 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 563,822 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Duncker Streett & Company Inc stated it has 37,116 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $732.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,165 shares to 8,639 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,052 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB).

