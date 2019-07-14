Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (BAH) Shareholder Putnam Investments Has Cut Holding as Stock Price Rose; Suncor Energy New (SU) Shareholder Soros Fund Management Decreased Stake by $4.00 Million as Stock Price Declined

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings (BAH) by 97.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 184,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,332 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252,000, down from 189,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $68.82. About 633,174 shares traded. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 49.31% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Awarded $179M Contract to Support U.S. Navy Shore Infrastructure; 22/04/2018 – DJ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAH); 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.68B; 10/04/2018 – Defense Information Systems Agency Selects Booz Allen for Spot on a $17.5B, 10-Year Contract to Provide Information and; 29/05/2018 – DOD AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN A PLACE ON $495M IDIQ CONTRACT; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL BACKLOG WAS $16.0 BLN, COMPARED TO $13.6 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 29/03/2018 – Defense Department: Recipients of Contract Include Booz Allen Hamilton

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 125,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.28. About 1.63 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE DEAL – SUPPORT IMPROVING MARKET ACCESS TO ENSURE CANADA ACHIEVES “FAIR RECOGNITION AND FULL VALUE” FOR ENERGY RE; 01/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY 1Q OPER EPS C$0.60, EST. C$0.56; 29/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS IT SUPPORTS ACTIONS THAT CONTINUE TO ADVANCE CERTAINTY THAT TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 21/05/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$62 FROM C$50; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR NOT SEEING MUCH COST PRESSURE; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Pete Corp by 290,400 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 327,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 876,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 12.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SU’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.61 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold BAH shares while 113 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 123.35 million shares or 1.29% more from 121.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc has 49,100 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. State Bank reported 6,430 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.14% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Blair William Company Il has 22,484 shares. The Washington-based Washington Cap Management has invested 0.78% in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 22,721 shares. Alpha Windward Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability Co reported 58,400 shares. Psagot Investment House holds 18,800 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association invested in 0.01% or 45,692 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr reported 11,560 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability reported 22,310 shares. Hilton Capital Management Ltd owns 2.31% invested in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) for 293,586 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com stated it has 54,110 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 27,297 shares stake.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. Messer Angela M. sold $1.44M worth of stock or 27,000 shares. ROSSOTTI CHARLES O sold $532,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. ROZANSKI HORACIO had sold 45,000 shares worth $2.21 million on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings on July, 29 before the open. They expect $0.72 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.72 per share. BAH’s profit will be $100.82M for 23.90 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 94,000 shares to 173,100 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 381,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.